PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.32. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,630 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PG&E by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 629,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PG&E by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

