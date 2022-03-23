Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Get Wipro alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.31.

NYSE WIT opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Wipro has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Wipro’s payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 118,696 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 383,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 103,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares during the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.