Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $187.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.85 million to $205.00 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $111.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $915.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $902.94 million to $931.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

PLNT stock opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.02, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average of $85.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 174,534 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.