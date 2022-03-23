$309.83 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will announce $309.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.79 million and the lowest is $309.00 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $303.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.33 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,796 shares of company stock valued at $309,341 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $40,146,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,125,000 after acquiring an additional 970,723 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,373,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,432,000 after acquiring an additional 359,784 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 323,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 144,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

