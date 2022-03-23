Head to Head Contrast: ACV Auctions (ACVA) and Its Rivals

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) is one of 220 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ACV Auctions to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACV Auctions and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $358.43 million -$78.18 million -16.09 ACV Auctions Competitors $3.23 billion $450.43 million -72,050.56

ACV Auctions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -21.89% -13.47% -8.06% ACV Auctions Competitors -15.68% -70.94% 2.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ACV Auctions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 2 11 0 2.85 ACV Auctions Competitors 1303 6639 12048 342 2.56

ACV Auctions presently has a consensus price target of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 106.03%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 36.64%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ACV Auctions peers beat ACV Auctions on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About ACV Auctions (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

