Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Shares of DCT opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.84 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.