Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRT. Citigroup began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Vertiv from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.35.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vertiv by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vertiv by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

