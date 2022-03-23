Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) to Hold

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NCBS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.39. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,663 shares of company stock valued at $978,756 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

