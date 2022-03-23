Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.33.

Get Spire alerts:

SR stock opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.86. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Spire’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Spire (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.