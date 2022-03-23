Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $837.45 million and a P/E ratio of -6.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 62.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 118,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 712.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,625 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 153.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 254.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 94.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 38,774 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,609,630 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,761 over the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

