Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

BZUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baozun from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.55.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Baozun has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $575.97 million, a PE ratio of -16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Baozun’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Baozun by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 322.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Baozun by 71.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

