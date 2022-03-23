Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FLNC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluence Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,340,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

