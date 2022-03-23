SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.60.

SE opened at $124.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.61. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $561,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in SEA by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,187 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $483,171,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

