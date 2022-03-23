Analysts Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) to announce $57.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $39.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $283.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $326.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $467.01 million, with estimates ranging from $313.20 million to $698.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,540,000. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 461,580 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,196,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

