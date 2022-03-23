Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGVGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NRGV opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Energy Vault has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

Energy Vault Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. It offers various solutions, such as gravity energy storage comprising EVX product platform, which provides a scalable and modular architecture that can scale to multi-gigawatt-hour storage capacity; energy vault resiliency center, a modular system architecture; and energy vault commercial demonstration units.

