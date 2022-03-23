Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Now Covered by Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.33.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. Materion has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Materion by 1,870.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

