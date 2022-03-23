HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HireRight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Get HireRight alerts:

HRT opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,518,000. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,839,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,695,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,621,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $24,176,000.

About HireRight (Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.