Bank of America Lowers FMC (NYSE:FMC) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $128.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FMC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.93.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock opened at $130.53 on Tuesday. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $132.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.