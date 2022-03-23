Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,235.40

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,235.40 ($29.43) and traded as low as GBX 1,700 ($22.38). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 1,700 ($22.38), with a volume of 7,160 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Craneware from GBX 3,100 ($40.81) to GBX 2,725 ($35.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,893.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,235.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The company has a market capitalization of £603.96 million and a P/E ratio of 75.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Craneware’s payout ratio is currently 1.62%.

Craneware Company Profile (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

