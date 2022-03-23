Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $728.50

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 728.50 ($9.59) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($9.35). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.59), with a volume of 311,914 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 728.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 728.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Company Profile (LON:DTG)
