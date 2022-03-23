Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.15. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 44,052 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05 and a beta of 0.58.
Tejon Ranch Company Profile (NYSE:TRC)
Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tejon Ranch (TRC)
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.