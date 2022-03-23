Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.15. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 44,052 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 442.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

