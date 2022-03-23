Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.55

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$53.55 and traded as high as C$59.48. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$58.73, with a volume of 109,701 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEI.UN. TD Securities cut Boardwalk REIT from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins cut Boardwalk REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.83.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.55.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.