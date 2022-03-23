American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $44.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.69.

NYSE AMH opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 96.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 180.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

