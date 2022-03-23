Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

