Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.37.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 126,832 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 151,004 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.