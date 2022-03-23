Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.58.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day moving average is $102.00. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 750,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

