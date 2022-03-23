Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

ALX opened at $250.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.42 and a 200 day moving average of $262.79. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $246.15 and a fifty-two week high of $299.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexander’s (Get Rating)

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

