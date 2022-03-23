Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLTGet Rating) will report $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $874.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $7.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLT. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $151.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 104.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.48. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

