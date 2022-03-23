MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered MorphoSys from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.39.

NASDAQ MOR opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $883.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $1,371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 164,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

