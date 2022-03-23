NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

NTES has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. NetEase has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $12,907,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,753.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 87,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 83,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

