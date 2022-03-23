Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target Lowered to €128.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €137.00 ($150.55) to €128.00 ($140.66) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prosus from €128.00 ($140.66) to €122.00 ($134.07) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of PROSY opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. Prosus has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

