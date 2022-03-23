Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,489.24

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,489.24 ($19.61) and traded as high as GBX 1,558.50 ($20.52). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,547.50 ($20.37), with a volume of 1,176,402 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.01) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.05) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.01) target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.04) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.31).

The firm has a market cap of £5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 21.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,518.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,489.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99.

In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.81) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.71 ($16,463.55).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

