Financial Survey: Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) vs. MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Workday and MariMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $5.14 billion 11.88 $29.37 million $0.10 2,441.50 MariMed $121.46 million 1.96 $2.14 million N/A N/A

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than MariMed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Workday shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of MariMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday 0.57% 2.63% 1.12% MariMed 6.04% 29.79% 7.16%

Risk and Volatility

Workday has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 3.43, indicating that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Workday and MariMed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 0 1 29 0 2.97 MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00

Workday currently has a consensus price target of $315.69, indicating a potential upside of 29.30%. MariMed has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 216.90%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than Workday.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc. engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A. Duffield and Aneel Bhusri in March 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

