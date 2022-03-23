Man Group (LON:EMG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 229.70 ($3.02).

LON:EMG opened at GBX 224.50 ($2.96) on Tuesday. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 155.95 ($2.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 242.50 ($3.19). The firm has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 8.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 200.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 213.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($36,137.44).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

