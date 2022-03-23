Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Cut to $138.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $156.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.70.

NASDAQ VC opened at $107.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90 and a beta of 1.93. Visteon has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $134.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.22.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth $57,000.

Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

