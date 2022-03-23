Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Lowered to $113.00 at Northland Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $122.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STX. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.65.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $93.67 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $70.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average is $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

