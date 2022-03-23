London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Price Target Cut to GBX 9,200 by Analysts at Barclays

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 9,500 ($125.07) to GBX 9,200 ($121.12) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LSEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($98.74) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($131.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a £103 ($135.60) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($113.22) to GBX 9,300 ($122.43) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,092.50 ($119.70).

LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,914 ($104.19) on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,230 ($82.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,298 ($109.24). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,174.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,236.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 70 ($0.92) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.13%.

In related news, insider Tsega Gebreyes acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($93.29) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($111,943.13). Also, insider Kathleen DeRose acquired 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,932 ($91.26) per share, for a total transaction of £15,250.40 ($20,076.88).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

