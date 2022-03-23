Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.75. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 18,224 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$72.10 million and a PE ratio of -5.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

