Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.75. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 18,224 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of C$72.10 million and a PE ratio of -5.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:CET)
