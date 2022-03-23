Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.79

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $7.00. Orbit International shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 125 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $24.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79.

Orbit International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORBT)

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

