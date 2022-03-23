Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.79

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $7.00. Orbit International shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 125 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $24.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79.
Orbit International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORBT)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orbit International (ORBT)
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.