Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.67

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.67 and traded as high as $11.10. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 116,398 shares.

ASYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $152.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $27.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 45.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 249.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at $102,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

