NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.40 target price on the stock.

NIOBF opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. NioCorp Developments has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

