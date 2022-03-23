Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Price Target Cut to CHF 3,356 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 3,760 to CHF 3,356 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IRRHF opened at $4,308.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,308.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,308.28. Interroll has a 52-week low of $4,308.28 and a 52-week high of $4,308.28.
Interroll Company Profile (Get Rating)
