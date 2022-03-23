Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James lowered shares of Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CXBMF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CXBMF opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

