Youdao (NYSE:DAO) & Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Head to Head Survey

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) and Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and Creative Learning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao -19.57% N/A -41.24% Creative Learning 4.96% -6.30% 7.88%

This table compares Youdao and Creative Learning’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $630.16 million 1.81 -$154.33 million ($1.26) -7.29 Creative Learning $2.19 million 0.71 $320,000.00 N/A N/A

Creative Learning has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Youdao.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.7% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Creative Learning shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Youdao has a beta of -0.59, meaning that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Learning has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Youdao and Creative Learning, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 0 3 2 0 2.40 Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Youdao currently has a consensus target price of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 78.65%. Given Youdao’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Youdao is more favorable than Creative Learning.

Summary

Youdao beats Creative Learning on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Youdao Company Profile (Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Pocket Translator, Youdao Cloud Pen, and Youdao Super Dictionary. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC; interactive learning apps, such as Youdao Fun Reading, Youdao Math, and Youdao Vocabulary Builder catering to various age groups' learning needs; and enterprise services, which include technologies and solutions licensed to enterprise customers through Youdao Smart Cloud. It offers learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

Creative Learning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Learning Corp. offers educational and enrichment programs to children through its franchisees. The firm provides programs designed to enhance students’ problem solving and critical thinking skills. It offers Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises. The company was founded by Michelle Cote on March 8, 2006 and is headquartered in St. Augustin, FL.

