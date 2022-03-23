Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 480 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 480 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a CHF 450 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 500 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 525 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 500 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 477.08.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

