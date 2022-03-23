Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.01.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$12.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.94. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.62.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$349,671.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,161,760.15. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$943,329,707.89.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

