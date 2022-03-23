Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCFLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schaeffler from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €9.80 ($10.77) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.24) to €6.00 ($6.59) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.92.

SCFLF stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

