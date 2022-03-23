UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UniCredit to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

