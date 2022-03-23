Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Upgraded to Hold at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$4.08 to C$3.70 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.53.

Shares of TSE CRON opened at C$4.61 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 19.86 and a quick ratio of 18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.79.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

