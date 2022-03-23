Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 55 to CHF 50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

AHEXY opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -233.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

